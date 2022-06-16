Active weather possible today

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers, rain and thunderstorms. 0-.50″ (.75″) 80% High 84 (80-86) Wind S 10-20 G25 mph

wbng (wbng)

We had round one of strong/severe thunderstorms earlier this morning. With a cold front coming through, we’ll have round number two this afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe.

We’ll keep some clouds and isolated showers in the forecast for Friday, but great news for the weekend.

It’s going to be windy and cool, but we’ll get plenty of sunshine Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

We’ll be warmer by Tuesday into Wednesday. Along with this, we’ll put showers back into the forecast.