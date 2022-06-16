BCSD holds first public forums, community shares concerns over possible school closures

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton City School District held its first round of public forums Wednesday, June 15 to gain community feedback on a feasibility study conducted to determine the future of its schools.

The district said due to the condition of some school buildings and decline in enrollment, it is considering four of its elementary level facilities for closure. The schools being considered for decommission include Horace Mann, Jefferson, Roosevelt and Wilson. The board is considering only closing one of those schools.

During the community forum, parent Ebony Hattoh said she hopes the board takes a deeper look into the decline in enrollment before making a decision -- stating enrollment may be down due to lack of adequate housing.

”I want to know if the district has talked with City Council or other legislators about housing policy and housing policy change, so we can have long term families here and not people who are scrimping by and getting evicted because they can’t afford the rent here,” said Hattoh.

Some parents stated they purchased homes based on the nearby schools, and possibly closing those schools would negatively impact neighborhoods and the value of homes.

One Theodore Roosevelt Elementary faculty member said instead of decommissioning the school, the district should consider investing in it to attract more people to the area.

“If we build a state of the art school on this side, we will attract more homeowners that want to stay here longer,” said the Roosevelt faculty member. “As we attract more homeowners that want to stay here longer, we will attract businesses. As we attract more businesses -- this side of town will continue to grow.”

Concerns about Roosevelt being the only facility located on Binghamton’s Northside were also raised. Parents stressed that a majority of Roosevelt students walk to school, and would have to find other methods of transportation or rely on taking the bus. Questions were raised on what would happen to those students if they were to miss the bus.

Several people also said they worried closing one of the schools would break the tight-knit communities that have been built between students, parents, faculty and staff.

Binghamton resident and social worker Amira Abdul-Wahhab said she has young family members who are students in the district. She said relocating students to new learning environments they aren’t familiar with could impact their mental health.

“We all know what it feels like to be the new kid in school. That’s going to be the case for all these students, and that’s a lot for a young child to go through. We need to protect their social and emotional well-being,” said Abdul-Wahhab. “I really hope the district chooses to rebuild. It may be a little expensive to tear schools down, but maybe we can bit-by-bit make the buildings worthy of our children -- we need it, they need it.”

The school board will be providing three other opportunities for community input. The upcoming community forums are as follows:

Wednesday June 22: Horace Mann Elementary Gymnasium @ 3 p.m.

Wednesday June 22: West Middle School Auditorium @ 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 23: Woodrow Wilson Elementary Cafetorium @ 6 p.m.

People can also ask questions and share their concerns online by clicking here and entering the nine digit code 546-307-996.