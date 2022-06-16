Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton Celebrate 38th Annual Golf Tournament

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- More than 20 teams participated in a captain and crew style event Thursday at The Links at Hiawatha Golf Course to help support programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton.

Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Marybeth Smith said the funding helps with many of their programs.

“We give them dinner every day, we do their homework. They need that security and they need the fun, and they need the laughter that comes with it, they need the support of the staff and the kindness of the staff so it’s a big deal” said Smith.

With the extra funds raised through the golf tournament, Smith said the organization treats their kids to different experiences.

“We take them out to Camp Sertoma, we like to get in the backyard with some of those bounce houses, things like that. Things our kids don’t normally get to take advantage of” she said.

Smith said many of the same teams return each year, but they always welcome newcomers as well. She adds that the tournament has grown into something more than a round of golf.

“It is a family, we talk about family all the time at the club with the kids are staff and the board and the community because we have people that if I need something I pick up the phone and just visit them or whatever it’s really it’s just a family and I’m proud of it” said Smith.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton, click here.