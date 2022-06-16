Advertisement

Fire displaces 4 families from Chenango Bridge apartment

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHENANGO BRIDGE (WBNG) -- Several fire agencies responded to a blaze at an apartment building in Chenango Bridge Thursday morning.

Chenango Bridge, Town of Chenango and Hillcrest fire departments responded to the fire at 6 Davis Rd. around 8:05 a.m. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office and Chenango Ambulance were also at the scene.

Officials told 12 News there were no injuries in the fire but four families who lived in the apartment were displaced. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Fire crews could be seen tending to one side of the apartment that was damaged by the flames. Officials noted that heavy smoke and flames were visible coming from the roof when crews arrived.

Broome County Fire Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

