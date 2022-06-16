Gus Macker Registration Deadline Approaches, Organizers looking for Volunteer Referees

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The 25th Annual Gus Macker Three on Three Basketball Tournament will return to the City of Norwich in early July.

Executive Director of the Norwich YMCA, Jamey Mullen said the event is more than just a basketball game or competition, it’s about the community.

“It’s great because it brings a lot of folks to the town outside the area but it also allows the city of Norwich and many of our residents and volunteers involved with the event to highlight our community,” said Mullen.

In addition, Mullen, Event Director Tom Revoir wanted to remind the public that the deadlines for registration are approaching. The deadline for mail-in team registration is on June 17. Online registration for teams is on June 20.

Both say they are still looking for anyone interested in volunteering to referee the games for the weekend to also reach out.

Gus Macker Team Registration click here.

To volunteer as a referee, reach out to Tom Revoir at 607-336-9622 or trevoir@norwichymca.org