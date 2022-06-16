Advertisement

Gus Macker Registration Deadline Approaches, Organizers looking for Volunteer Referees

Gus Macker Basketball Hoops
Gus Macker Basketball Hoops(WBNG 12 News)
By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The 25th Annual Gus Macker Three on Three Basketball Tournament will return to the City of Norwich in early July.

Executive Director of the Norwich YMCA, Jamey Mullen said the event is more than just a basketball game or competition, it’s about the community.

“It’s great because it brings a lot of folks to the town outside the area but it also allows the city of Norwich and many of our residents and volunteers involved with the event to highlight our community,” said Mullen.

In addition, Mullen, Event Director Tom Revoir wanted to remind the public that the deadlines for registration are approaching. The deadline for mail-in team registration is on June 17. Online registration for teams is on June 20.

Both say they are still looking for anyone interested in volunteering to referee the games for the weekend to also reach out.

Gus Macker Team Registration click here.

To volunteer as a referee, reach out to Tom Revoir at 607-336-9622 or trevoir@norwichymca.org

Most Read

Missing Cortlandville man found dead
6 arrested with illegal weapons in Chenango
More than 1,900 NYSEG customers are left without power
Crews respond to house fire on Walnut St.
3 adults, infant hurt in Binghamton fire
Muteb Alqahtani
Police: Missing person in Cortland County

Latest News

Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton Celebrate 38th Annual Golf Tournament
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
1 hurt in crash on Old Vestal Road
Tornado watch issued for Southern Tier