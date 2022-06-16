Severe storm risk wanes through evening

Tonight: Chance of showers or storms early. Any storms could be strong to severe. Severe weather is NOT guaranteed. Low: 62-68

Friday: 30% chance of a few showers or thunder early in the day. High: 73-78

Friday Night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 45-53

Forecast Discussion:

Uncertainty continues to be a large part of the forecast this evening. The ingredients for some strong to severe weather are present, as of 5:15pm, in our area. However, the biggest question is will storms be able to fire and tap into the instability? My gut is starting to lean toward we’re going to see limited, if any, severe weather. Please remain weather aware this evening until we sound the all-clear for severe weather. Any storms that do form will have the potential to cause damage. An isolated tornado is possible, but not likely. Lows likely stay in the low to mid 60s overnight.

ISOLATED SHOWER OR T-SHOWER FRIDAY (WBNG)

Friday remains a bit muggy early in the day with a shower risk lingering through midday. Drier air arrives through the day with highs in the 70s and falling humidity.

Saturday brings more clouds and much cooler weather. We’re keeping the forecast mainly dry for now, but there could possibly be a shower or two that develops due to the cold air. Highs may struggle to reach the mid 60s if clouds are thicker.

Father’s Day looks nice! Dry, sunny weather is expected. Highs will likely be in the 60s to near 70s. More clouds arrive Monday and some rain could return again Tuesday and Wednesday.