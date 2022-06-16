Storm causes nearly 2,000 power outages in the Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting nearly 2,000 customers are experiencing power outages in the Southern Tier Thursday morning due to thunderstorms overnight.

A second round of strong/severe thunderstorms is in the forecast for Thursday afternoon.

According to the NYSEG outage map, here’s a breakdown of outages by county.

Broome County: 827

Chenango County: 576

Delaware County: 49

Tompkins County: 244

