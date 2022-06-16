Advertisement

Storm causes nearly 2,000 power outages in the Southern Tier

NYSEG Outage
NYSEG Outage(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting nearly 2,000 customers are experiencing power outages in the Southern Tier Thursday morning due to thunderstorms overnight.

A second round of strong/severe thunderstorms is in the forecast for Thursday afternoon.

According to the NYSEG outage map, here’s a breakdown of outages by county.

  • Broome County: 827
  • Chenango County: 576
  • Delaware County: 49
  • Tompkins County: 244

Click here for the full list of outages in the area.

For the latest on the forecast, tune into 12 News at noon, 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. For your forecast on the go, download the Storm Track 12 weather app on iOS and Android.

Most Read

Missing Cortlandville man found dead
6 arrested with illegal weapons in Chenango
More than 1,900 NYSEG customers are left without power
Crews respond to house fire on Walnut St.
3 adults, infant hurt in Binghamton fire
Muteb Alqahtani
Police: Missing person in Cortland County

Latest News

Binghamton City School District held its first round of public forums Wednesday, June 15 to...
BCSD holds first public forums, community shares concerns over possible school closures
12 News got a preview of Leonardo's Wine Bar. This few is from the back of the local business...
Wine bar to come to Owego’s Lake Street
BCSD holds first public forums, community shares concerns over possible school closures
BCSD holds first public forums, community shares concerns over possible school closures
Owego wine bar to open
Owego wine bar to open