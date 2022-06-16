Storm causes nearly 2,000 power outages in the Southern Tier
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting nearly 2,000 customers are experiencing power outages in the Southern Tier Thursday morning due to thunderstorms overnight.
A second round of strong/severe thunderstorms is in the forecast for Thursday afternoon.
According to the NYSEG outage map, here’s a breakdown of outages by county.
- Broome County: 827
- Chenango County: 576
- Delaware County: 49
- Tompkins County: 244
