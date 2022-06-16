Students at Homer Brink bring Lesson to Life through ‘Immigration Simulation’

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Fourth-Graders at Homer Brink Elementary School brought their lesson to life Wednesday. According to teacher Adriane Deyo, the students spent four weeks learning about European immigration to the United States during the 1900′s. The culmination of the lesson led them to an ‘immigration simulation’ where students are able to be someone else for the day, and be processed through the many stages of ‘Ellis Island’.

“We have five major countries that we choose from, and it’s randomly assigned. They have to research a name and occupation and a city that they’ve come from so they can choose to dress up as the part or not, but they try to take on the persona” said Deyo.

For some students, the event has a personal touch.

“They sometimes bring artifacts and suitcases and aprons or bonnets that their grandparents have worn, and they’re really proud of wearing that today. They have this connection now that they can have with their ancestors and their grandparents were maybe still living and have those conversations with them” Deyo said.

Charlotte Yonkoski was one of those students. For the day, however, she was known as ‘Nora Walsh’ a woman that immigrated from Westport Ireland. Yonkoski said the process was exciting, yet, nerve-wrecking.

“Some of the questions I was like, it took me a minute to answer so I was like am I going to get detained or deported?” she said.

The fourth-grade student said that she was sweating in her clothes, however, she said that people from the 1900′s didn’t have the luxury or accessibility to pools like many do today. She added that she can’t imagine what those who went through Ellis Island experienced.

“Anytime that I feel like I am really frustrated with something I’m going to think of the immigrants and be like well they had it worse than me” said Yonkoski.

The entire fourth-grade class at Homer Brink participated. The entire ‘process’ took about three hours.