Advertisement

Tornado watch issued for Southern Tier

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of New York State Thursday afternoon.

The watch is scheduled to expire at 11 p.m. Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Southern Tier under an enhanced risk for severe weather Thursday. An enhanced risk is a three out of five for a severe weather chance.

12 News will lead its 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts with the weather.

For your forecast on the go, download the Storm Track 12 weather app for iOS and Android by going here.

Most Read

Missing Cortlandville man found dead
6 arrested with illegal weapons in Chenango
More than 1,900 NYSEG customers are left without power
Crews respond to house fire on Walnut St.
3 adults, infant hurt in Binghamton fire
Muteb Alqahtani
Police: Missing person in Cortland County

Latest News

Gus Macker Basketball Hoops
Gus Macker Registration Deadline Approaches, Organizers looking for Volunteer Referees
Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton Celebrate 38th Annual Golf Tournament
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
1 hurt in crash on Old Vestal Road