Tornado watch issued for Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of New York State Thursday afternoon.

The watch is scheduled to expire at 11 p.m. Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Southern Tier under an enhanced risk for severe weather Thursday. An enhanced risk is a three out of five for a severe weather chance.

