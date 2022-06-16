Vestal Police Dept. holds ‘How to Respond to an Active Shooter Situation’ program

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Jewish Federation of Greater Binghamton and the Vestal Police Department will be sponsoring a presentation on “How to Respond to an Active Shooter Situation.”

According to Vestal Police Department, research shows that many mass shootings, or active attacks, are over before the police arrive.

During this presentation on June 23, attendees will be given effective strategies that can dramatically increase their chance of surviving one of the incidents.

Vestal Police Captain Christopher Streno said it’s important to make a precautionary plan.

“When you’re in one of these situations, what you do matters, and what you do can matter to your survival and the survival of others,” he said.

The presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Temple Israel. Face masks are required. The program is for ages 18 or older. All participants must register in advance here.