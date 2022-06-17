American Civic Association holds cultural awareness panel for teens and young adults

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Monday June 20th is world refugee day, and to celebrate the American Civic Association invites all residents to participate in their week long celebration.

One of the events will be ‘Teen Night’ which will teach teenagers and young adults about cultural awareness, and talk about the the different cultures and talk about the struggles they may face with coming from immigrant or refugee families.

“We wanted to make it a week long celebration and touching upon different aspects of refugee life, and then opening it up to the community so that they have an understanding on their neighbors in the community” said Laila Hernandez the organizations Deputy Director.

Hernandez said its important to make everyone feel a sense of welcome and the event will take place it will take place on Thursday, June 23rd at the American Civic Association.

Hernandez said with the help of Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network they are able to make the events happen. For more information please click here.

