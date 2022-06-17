Burlington Coat Factory to move to Vestal, DICK’S Sporting Goods to expand

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Some changes are coming to the Town Square Mall in Vestal.

According to Vestal Town Supervisor John Schaffer, Burlington Coat Factory will move into the vacant space that use to be the location of an A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts. All A.C. Moore locations closed around two years ago.

Currently, Burlington is located in the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City.

Additionally, Schaffer said the DICK’S Sporting Goods will expand into the space currently being used by the Dollar Tree.

DICK’S is already located in the Town Square Mall.

Stay with 12 News as more details are made official.