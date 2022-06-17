Advertisement

A quieter day

You might have to dodge a shower
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms. 0-.05″ 20% High 76 (74-78) Wind WNW 10-20 G25 mph

A weakening cold front will keep some clouds and isolated showers in the forecast for Friday. Cool and breezy tonight with a few showers.

Good news for the weekend. It’s going to be windy and cool, but we’ll get plenty of sunshine Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

We’ll be warmer by Tuesday into Wednesday. Along with this, we’ll put showers back into the forecast.

