Advertisement

Rep. Tenney joins other lawmakers in demanding a response to attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers

Rep. Claudia Tenney
Rep. Claudia Tenney(WBNG)
By Jack Cooper
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Rep. Claudia Tenney held a news conference Friday in which she was joined by other lawmakers to demand action be taken in response to pro-life pregnancy centers being attacked.

Tenney was joined by Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin and Assemblyman George Borrello among others to discuss the spike in violent attacks against the pro-life centers, including CompassCare Pregnancy Services in Amherst.

The lawmakers sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier in the week demanding action be taken and for the Department of Justice to investigate the attacks.

“This really hit close to home when we witnessed the CompassCare Pregnancy Services in Buffalo, suburbs in Amherst getting hit,” Rep. Tenney said. “Many of these facilities were firebombed or spray-painted with slogans indicating that these attacks are politically motived a key aspect of the definition of domestic terrorism.”

In response, Tenney added that the Justice Department says it’s looking into the recent attacks.

Most Read

Tornado watch issued for Southern Tier
NYSEG Outage
Storm causes nearly 2,000 power outages in the Southern Tier
1 hurt in crash on Old Vestal Road
Fire displaces 4 families from Chenango Bridge apartment
6 arrested with illegal weapons in Chenango

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to...
Panel sharpens focus on Trump’s ‘crazy’ Jan. 6 plan
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials
Gun control remains in politics 1 month after racist Buffalo shooting
President Biden speaks at the 2022 Summit of the Americas
Migration top priority at Summit of the Americas