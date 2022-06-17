Rep. Tenney joins other lawmakers in demanding a response to attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers

(WBNG) -- Rep. Claudia Tenney held a news conference Friday in which she was joined by other lawmakers to demand action be taken in response to pro-life pregnancy centers being attacked.

Tenney was joined by Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin and Assemblyman George Borrello among others to discuss the spike in violent attacks against the pro-life centers, including CompassCare Pregnancy Services in Amherst.

The lawmakers sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier in the week demanding action be taken and for the Department of Justice to investigate the attacks.

“This really hit close to home when we witnessed the CompassCare Pregnancy Services in Buffalo, suburbs in Amherst getting hit,” Rep. Tenney said. “Many of these facilities were firebombed or spray-painted with slogans indicating that these attacks are politically motived a key aspect of the definition of domestic terrorism.”

In response, Tenney added that the Justice Department says it’s looking into the recent attacks.