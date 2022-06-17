State Attorney General creates election hotline ahead of New York primary

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday that her office will make its Election Protection Hotline available for the June 28 primary election.

It will also be available for the state’s early voting period from June 18 to 26.

The attorney general’s office said the hotline will be made available to help resolve any issues a voter may have, including voting by absentee ballot due to COVID-19 or in-person at a polling place.

Any voter who has an issue is asked to call the hotline at 866-390-2992. You can also fill out a form online by going to this link or by emailing election.hotline@ag.ny.gov.

“As states throughout the country try to strip communities of their fundamental right to vote, we are continuing to make sure that the polls remain accessible for voters across New York,” said Attorney General James said in a news release. “My office remains committed to ensuring that New Yorkers are able to participate fully and meaningfully in the electoral process.”

