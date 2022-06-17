Advertisement

State Police respond to boy, 12, drowning at Highland Park

Troopers said the boy is listed in critical condition
(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- New York State Police responded to a drowning at Highland Park in Endwell Friday around noon.

According to State Police, when troopers arrived, the 12-year-old boy had already been pulled from water by lifeguards and CPR was preformed. Police said the boy was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Emergency crews assisted the lifeguards with CPR, including the use of a Big Valve Mask to assist with ventilation.

Volunteers from the Endwell Fire Department applied an AED and paramedics and members of Union Volunteer Emergency Squad used a Lucas Device which provides automated chest compressions.

Police said the 12-year-old had a pulse and was breathing again when he was taken to Wilson Hospital. He was later airlifted to Upstate University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Most Read

Tornado watch issued for Southern Tier
NYSEG Outage
Storm causes nearly 2,000 power outages in the Southern Tier
1 hurt in crash on Old Vestal Road
Fire displaces 4 families from Chenango Bridge apartment
6 arrested with illegal weapons in Chenango

Latest News

Bridge renamed to honor Delaware County Vietnam veteran
Bridge renamed to honor Delaware County Vietnam veteran
Burlington Coat Factory to move to Vestal, DICK’S Sporting Goods to expand
Rep. Claudia Tenney
Rep. Tenney joins other lawmakers in demanding a response to attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers
State Attorney General creates election hotline ahead of New York primary