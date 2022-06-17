State Police respond to boy, 12, drowning at Highland Park

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- New York State Police responded to a drowning at Highland Park in Endwell Friday around noon.

According to State Police, when troopers arrived, the 12-year-old boy had already been pulled from water by lifeguards and CPR was preformed. Police said the boy was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Emergency crews assisted the lifeguards with CPR, including the use of a Big Valve Mask to assist with ventilation.

Volunteers from the Endwell Fire Department applied an AED and paramedics and members of Union Volunteer Emergency Squad used a Lucas Device which provides automated chest compressions.

Police said the 12-year-old had a pulse and was breathing again when he was taken to Wilson Hospital. He was later airlifted to Upstate University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.