Bridge renamed to honor Delaware County Vietnam veteran

WALTON (WBNG) -- A bridge in Delaware County will be renamed after a Medal of Honor recipient who served in Vietnam.

Assemblyman Joe Angelino saw his bill pass the legislature unanimously in both houses; The bill will have the bridge over the West Branch Delaware River on State Route 206 between Delaware Street and Stockton Avenue named Lt. Stephen H. Doane Memorial Bridge.

Angelino stressed the importance of caring for veterans and honoring those who have died.

“We rely upon less than one percent of the population to raise their hand and to volunteer in the arm forces,” He told 12 News. “It’s critical that we treat our veterans well after their service otherwise others will not follow in their footsteps.”

Lt. Doane was a graduate of Walton Central School.

While serving in Vietnam he was able to save many lives; While his men were wounded and under enemy fire, Lt. Doane was able to silence two enemy bunks.

The 21-year-old sacrificed his life in doing so.

His citation from the military ends by saying, “Lt. Doane’s supreme act enabled his company to rescue the trapped men without further casualties. The extraordinary courage and selflessness displayed by this officer were an inspiration to his men and are in the highest traditions of the U.S. Army.”

Lt. Doane is the only Medal of Honor Recipient from Delaware County.