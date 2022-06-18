Chenango County’s ‘Dairy Day’ Returns

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Dairy Day, it’s a tradition that has been dating back to the 40′s for those in Chenango County. It will return to the Chenango County Fairgrounds on June 18.

According to Ken Smith, a volunteer with the event, dairy is the largest industry in Chenango County, between farming, and dairy manufacturing the industry pumps out about $100k each year.

Dairy Farmer Terry Ives also helps out with making the event possible. Ives said he likes to incorporate more than just dairy into the event to highlight all aspects of agriculture in Chenango County.

“Because dairy is just one portion, it’s the largest portion of agriculture in Chenango County but we’ve got to celebrate all agriculture” he said.

Smith adds that many of the activities at the event will be interactive.

“Kids can dig potatoes out of the sawdust, or they can pick apples off the tree, or collect eggs or just kind of get a sense of some of the things that happen on the farm” said Smith.

According to Ives, there will also be a display paying homage to farmers, and their impact on people’s lives. He says according to the Farmer’s Bureau, one farmer feeds around 166 people. Ives said he plans to curate a display of plates and cups to represent that.

“Right now, farmers are less than 2% of the population. And in order for us to continue to feed the world we’ve got a had some support and I think the only way that we can truly get the support is for people to understand what we’re dealing with” said Ives.

Chenango County Dairy Day will be June 18th from 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM at the Chenango County Fairgrounds in Norwich. For more information you can visit their Facebook page here.