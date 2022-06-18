Windsor teacher named Educator of The Year

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Visions Federal Credit Union named Windsor Central High School Teacher Jeffrey Nolan its Educator of The Year.

Nolan is one of three recipients of this honor in the Visions Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

He teaches Physical Education as well as coaching the varsity wrestling coach.

Mandy DeHate, APV of Marketing for Visions Federal Credit Union told 12 News educators can blend in and be forgotten, but it is important to highlight them and the work they do in and out of the classroom.

“They can blend behind the scenes and I think it’s important those teachers and educators be recognized for everything that they do because it goes beyond grading papers,” DeHate said. “They need to be celebrated and rewarded for that.”

Nolan attributed the award to his constant re-examining of lessons along with constant change and improvement to those lessons.

He told 12 News he was humbled and grateful for the award.

“It feels great, it really does. It’s good to be appreciated,” He said. " I think anyone could tell you that in any walk of life. when you put your passion and work hard at something and someone tells you your doing a great job it feels great.

Nolan said not all teachers get the recognition they deserve but when teachers are appreciated they will use that and redirect it to the students. He told 12 News it is important those students know and feel like they’re doing a good job as well.