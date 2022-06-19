Advertisement

Community celebrates Owego’s 40th Strawberry Festival

The Strawberry Jubilee kicked off with a parade followed by live music, vendors, a variety of food and family-friendly activities.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- Crowds of people gathered throughout the streets of Historic Downtown Owego Saturday, June 18 to celebrate the return of the Strawberry Festival.

The Strawberry Jubilee kicked off with a parade followed by live music, vendors, a variety of food and family-friendly activities.

Village of Owego Historian Alicia M. Vasilow told 12 News it is great to be back and celebrating a special event that has been a part of Owego’s history for the past 40 years.

“It’s great to be back. We have some great memories of what used to be and that’s all coming back to us now -- the food and entertainment is great,” said Vasilow.

The pandemic caused the festival to be put on hold for the past two years.

Owego resident and member of Calvary’s Love, Glenn Williams, said the church is excited to be a part of this special event once again.

“We’ve been coming out for about 10 years doing Strawberry Fest,” Williams told 12 News. “We really missed being with the people.”

