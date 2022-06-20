Advertisement

Below average temperatures

We will be getting warmer
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 (68-72) Wind NW 3-8 mph

Pleasant today, but a warm front to our west will mean some changes. Mostly sunny, a few degrees below average. As the warm front approaches, we’ll have clouds and a very slight chance for a couple showers.

We’ll begin warming Tuesday. Along with this, we’ll put showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Warmer temperatures will be with us for the remainder of the forecast. Showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

Things will quiet down later in the week. With partly cloudy skies, we’ll keep the warmer temperatures in the forecast Friday and Saturday. Warm with a few showers for Sunday.

