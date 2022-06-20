Discovery Center holds first Juneteenth Celebration

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Discovery Center held its first Juneteenth Celebration. In observance of the day the center offered a variety of activities, crafts, and even held a parade.

The Assistant Executive Director Cheryl Dutko told 12 News she hopes both kids and adults can learn about the holiday. Dutko said for parents it may be a missing part of their history, a part they may not have learned about until recently. “We’re having fun celebrating,” she told 12 News. “We hope that kids and parents can learn about the holiday here especially parents, it was a missing part of their history.”

Juneteenth marks the day slaves in Texas officially learned of their freedom.

“Everybody celebrates the 4th of July because it was our freedom and when the colonies became free,” Dutko explained. “This is another important date in our history when all the slaves officially knew that they were free. so it’s a celebration of freedom that kids should learn about.”