Kopernik holds “Secrets of Code Camp”

By Nick Golluscio
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Registration is now open for the Kopernik Observatory’s “Secrets of Code Camp”. This will be the Observatory’s third session as the first two filled very quickly.

During the camp the students will learn what coding is about and how it is used in everyday life. They will receive the chance to learn a variety of different codes from the old to the new; Students will learn Morse code, computer code, braille and more.

Executive Director Drew Deskur of the Kopernik Observatory told 12 News that computers are everywhere and technology will only continue to grow. “We’re going to be seeing more and more engagement throughout our life. Getting into this at an early age will give kids an early start on a possible career.” said Deskur.

The camp is for grades three and four with sessions going from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with a lunch break and a chance for students to use the Kopernik Science Playground.

You can learn more details and register on their website by clicking here.

