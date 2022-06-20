Tri-Cities Opera hosts world-renowned vocalist Cynthia Clarey in special performance ‘Bridge over Muddied Waters’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Cynthia Clarey is a world-renowned vocalist known for her popular portrayals of Carmen, which brought her to perform on six different continents.

Clarey began the early stages of her career in Binghamton, and in observance of Juneteenth she made her return to the Tri-Cities Opera stage for her special performance “Bridge over Muddied Waters.”

“I’ve always thought of Binghamton as my second home,” Clarey said. “I lived here for many years, and when I came here I had done some professional work but not a lot. I learned most of my roles here.”

Clarey said Bridge over Muddied Waters sheds light on the hate, fear, and division prevalent in America. She was partly inspired from her own experiences growing up in the South during the 1950′s.

Bridge over Muddied Waters included songs by Billie Holiday, Michael Jackson, Luther Vandross, Marvin Gaye and many other soulful artists. Clarey performed original pieces that were written for her performance as well.

“I just felt the need to say these things. These are my opinions -- my take on the political and racial stuff that is going on in the country today,” said Clarey. “I’m hoping there will be a message of hope, a message of love and what we can do to be kind to each other. Just be kind to each other, that will go a long way.”