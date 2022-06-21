Early voting for primary underway in New York State, Chenango County

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Early Voting has begun in the State of New York. From June 17 until Primary Election Day on June 28, any registered voter can cast their ballot at an official polling site.

According to Republican Commissioner for Chenango County Board of Elections, Mary Lou Monahan,

“We have so many means of double checking things are locked things are sealed’ said Monahan. “We double check between the count on the machine we don’t know who people voted for, but we double check to make sure that our poll pads that people check in on, that number matches with the number of votes. There’s so many double checks in place to ensure that what we do is following election law and we’re confident that we do that” said the Commissioner.

New York is a closed primary state which according to Democratic Commissioner for Chenango County Carly Hendricks, for the state-wide primary, people registered as a Republican can only vote for the gubernatorial candidate. Hendricks said those registered as a Democrat are able to vote for the Governor and Lieutenant Governor in this primary.

On a local level, different counties such as Broome are also holding primaries for seats in the New York State Assembly. However, according to Hendricks, it is not all counties in the state.

Early votes will be canvassed and reported after the polls close at 9:00 PM on Primary Election Day on June 28.

For more information regarding Early Voting in NYS click here.