Monitoring the severe storm risk for Wednesday

Tonight: Clouds east, partly cloudy to clear elsewhere. Low: 55-63

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance of PM rain and storms. The best chance of storms is near and west of I81. Any storms could be strong to severe. Torrential rain is possible, and any storms could produce damaging wind and hail. The tornado risk is very low. Chance of rain is 70% near/west of I81 and 40% east. Wide range in temperatures is likely from west to east, with the cooler highs east. High: 71-88

Forecast Discussion:

A warm front will hang up near us through Wednesday and keep a wide range in temperatures from east to west. In the late afternoon to early evening some strong to severe storms could possibly develop west of I81. The risk of severe is lower elsewhere. Highs range from the low 70s in the Catskills to the upper 80s in the Finger Lakes. Stay up to date by downloading the WBNG Storm Track 12 weather app! Showers and rain continue early overnight Wednesday. Any rain could be heavy and inside any storms, or repeated storms, rainfall could reach several inches.

SEVERE RISK WEDNESDAY (WBNG)

WARMEST WEST (WBNG)

Thursday some showers or storms could linger. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

High pressure visits Friday through Sunday and the next chance of rain looks like it comes late Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 80s.