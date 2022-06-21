Advertisement

Norwich Police say residents have been reporting black bear sightings

(Jillian Cooper/Getty Images via Canva)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Black bears are nothing new in Chenango County, or even the town and city of Norwich.

However, some residents have been posting pictures of overnight sightings of black bears on Facebook.

Detective Sergeant Rueben Roach at the Norwich City Police Department said they have been receiving calls regarding black bear sightings for the last couple of weeks.

Roach told 12 News the department has been working closely with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to ensure the safety of residents.

The detective sergeant said he recommends people make sure their trash is secured as well as put away low-hanging bird feeders.

If you encounter a black bear, you should stay calm and walk away, Roach said.

“Create as much distance from you and the bear,” he said. “Do not try to provoke the bear, do not approach the bear. Certainly get to an area where there’s at least shelter whether it be a vehicle, or a house, or a business and definitely report it to us so we can record it with the DEC.”

Roach said the black bear has been sighted all over Norwich and people should contact the DEC with questions.

