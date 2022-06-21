Police identify man struck by vehicle in Endicott who later died

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department identified the man who died after being struck by a vehicle near the Apple Foods gas station on McKinley Avenue on June 9.

Police identified the deceased as 59-year-old Richard Gormandy of Endicott. He died early last week after sustaining critical injuries, police said.

The driver was a 35-year-old woman from Binghamton. Police said, as of June 21, no charges have been filed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.