Summer is here!

So are thunderstorms
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESDAY, SUMMER ARRIVED 5:14 AM: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (.50″) 40% High 76 (66-82) Wind S 5-10 mph

After a nice day Monday, changes are coming. A warm front will bring some warmer temperatures today. Along with this, we’ll put showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. There is the potential for heavy rain, mainly to the east of I-81. The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues tonight.

Warmer temperatures will be with us for the remainder of the forecast. With an approaching cold front, showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible Wednesday. The chance of showers will decrease through the morning Thursday.

Things will quiet down later in the week. With mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, we’ll keep the warmer temperatures in the forecast Friday and Saturday. Another cold front will give us showers for Sunday into Monday.

