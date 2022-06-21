Talk to people across the globe! Kopernik’s Ham Radio Day is Saturday

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Kopernik Observatory will hold its Ham Radio Field Day this Saturday.

Binghamton Amateur Radio Association members will be testing their emergency communication equipment for 24 hours.

Kopernik will set up its equipment outside and have it powered by generators and a solar-powered transmitter. The association will attempt to communicate with people around the world.

Kopernik executive Director Drew Deskur told 12 News the association has been in contact with the county in the past for natural disasters as they communicate with emergency response times.

“It’s also an opportunity to show the public what it’s like even with modest equipment you can actually talk around the world,” said Deskur. “To me, radio is just magic so I always look forward to doing it.”

The field day will be open to the public starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be a variety of stations set up. One will be called “Get on the Air” station and you will be able to communicate to someone in the country through radio.