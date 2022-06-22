Advertisement

American Airlines ceases service at Ithaca Tompkins International Airport

By Molly Sheets
Jun. 22, 2022
ITHACA (WBNG) -- On Sunday, American Airlines announced that it would cease service to Ithaca Tompkins International Airport along with flights to Islip, New York and Toledo, Ohio.

The Airline says they will end flights from Ithaca to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania effective Sept. 7.

According to Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Director Roxan Noble, the national travel industry has been impacted by COVID-19, the regional pilot shortage and an increase in jet fuel prices.

“We were doing great until COVID hit, so that’s when things really struck hardcore for the airport,” Noble said. “With American Airlines announcing that they’re planning on pulling services in September, it will be a loss of revenue not only for the airport but for other tenants.”

According to Tompkins County, the airport is a major economic engine for the county, with nearly $70 million in annual positive economic impacts and supporting 510 jobs.

The airport is a major gateway for students at Cornell University, Ithaca College, Tompkins Cortland Community College and their families.

