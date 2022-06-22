Broome Co. District Attorney announces prison sentences for illegal gun possession

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced two prison sentences for illegal gun possession on Thursday.

The first announcement included 22-year-old Lawrence J. Martin of Endicott was sentenced to six years in prison with five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The office noted that in January 2021, Martin illegally had a loaded handgun and intended to it against another person during an altercation at Barber Shop in Binghamton. The gun was fired but no one was injured.

The second announcement included 31-year-old Rayshawn J. Torres of Binghamton entering a guilty plea to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in connection to the same incident as Martin. The office said Torres will receive a sentence of three and a half years in prison and five years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced in early August 2022.

Two other individuals were charged in connection with the same incident, the attorney’s office said.

However, due to their age, their cases were handled in the Broome County Court’s Youth Part.

“The Binghamton Police Department continues to conduct swift investigations taking dangerous illegal handguns off our streets,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “If you possess an illegal handgun in Broome County, you will face the consequences.”