Financial Tip: June market update

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Visions Investment Services discusses the June market update.

“In addition to recessions not having to be deep and devastating investors should also remember that markets are forward looking mechanisms looking ahead 6 to 12 month and likely already pricing in a decent recession,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said.

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.