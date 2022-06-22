Advertisement

Great Race Rally cruises through Binghamton for first time since 2011

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Over the weekend, the Great Race Rally made its way through downtown Binghamton Sunday afternoon for the first time since 2011.

Crowds of people gathered to watch more than 100 vintage cars cross the finish line in front of the Broome County Courthouse. The rally began its journey from Rhode Island to its final destination in Fargo, ND.

Jay Reinan, a participant at the race, told 12 News the race is a blast.

“This is our ninth Great Race so we’ve crisscrossed the country,” Reinan said. “We’ve hit 48 states. You get to see rural America, you get to see mid-sized or small towns, Binghamton is a great stop and we just love doing it.”

The Great Race Rally is aiming to hit its final destination by June 26.

Most Read

Police identify man struck by vehicle in Endicott who later died
Vestal Parkway’s Red Robin staff worked together to save a co-worker after he suffered a stroke...
Finding the Good: Red Robin staff save co-worker’s life
John Szczecina was fired after he says he accidentally set pumps at 69 cents a gallon at a...
Gas station refuses GoFundMe money to make up for 69 cent gas mistake, fired employee says
Roundabout near the I-81 on-ramp next to Otsiningo Park
One roundabout completed, one more to go; Town of Dickinson to see bridge completion and new traffic patterns
Unwanted electronics sitting around? Binghamton residents can recycle them properly this Saturday

Latest News

Who is responsible for underpasses in the area?
You Ask, We Answer: Underpasses, Goudey Station and the Endicott Kmart plaza
Lee A. Wiegand was just 20 years old when he lost his life in Iraq while serving in the...
Great Bend’s ‘Lee Wiegand Memorial Park’ to undergo major renovations
Max Scherzer strikes out 6 in rehab start, as Ponies drop Tuesday night matchup to Reading 7-6
A United Nations report released on Thursday, March 4, 2021 estimates 17% of the food produced...
Listed here: How you can reduce waste, save money