Great Race Rally cruises through Binghamton for first time since 2011

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Over the weekend, the Great Race Rally made its way through downtown Binghamton Sunday afternoon for the first time since 2011.

Crowds of people gathered to watch more than 100 vintage cars cross the finish line in front of the Broome County Courthouse. The rally began its journey from Rhode Island to its final destination in Fargo, ND.

Jay Reinan, a participant at the race, told 12 News the race is a blast.

“This is our ninth Great Race so we’ve crisscrossed the country,” Reinan said. “We’ve hit 48 states. You get to see rural America, you get to see mid-sized or small towns, Binghamton is a great stop and we just love doing it.”

The Great Race Rally is aiming to hit its final destination by June 26.