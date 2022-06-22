Kreiner/Loomis Antique Gas Engine-Tractor-Auto Show returns after two-year hiatus

SOUTH PLYMOUTH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Learn about power back in the “old days” at the 5th Annual Memorial Kreiner/Loomis Antique Gas Engine-Tractor-Auto Show.

After a two-year hiatus, the Kreiner/Loomis Antique Gas Engine-Tractor-Auto Show makes its return.

Organizer Alyson Kreiner said she anticipates a big turnout.

“Hopefully we’ll have a bigger show since everyone’s been stuck inside this will get everyone out,” Kreiner said. “It sounds like more vendors, more engines, more interest, and more food.”

Kreiner’s great grandfather, Larry Kreiner, and close friends Floyd & Pat Loomis started this show as a way to showcase their hobbies.

“This show keeps the memory alive, it keeps the interest alive and it keeps it in the family,” Kreiner said.

Kreiner said she’s happy to share her interests with younger generations.

“I hope to see new interests and people that haven’t been around this before,” Kreiner said. “I think I was just born into it, I’ve been around it my whole life and I think it’s interesting so I’m interested in spreading it to the younger generations.”

The fifth Annual Memorial Kreiner/Loomis Antique Gas Engine-Tractor-Auto Show will be held June 24 to 26.

The event is located at 3573 St. Hwy. 23 in South Plymouth, five miles west of Norwich, N.Y.

All antique gas engines, tractors, auto owners, antique collectors, flea marketers and crafters are welcome.

“You do not need to do anything ahead of time you can just pull in and register that day,” Kreiner said.

There is no admittance fee.