Listed here: How you can reduce waste, save money

A United Nations report released on Thursday, March 4, 2021 estimates 17% of the food produced...
A United Nations report released on Thursday, March 4, 2021 estimates 17% of the food produced globally each year is wasted. That amounts to 931 million tons of food, or about double what researchers believed was being wasted a decade ago. And most of the waste — or 61% — happens in households, while food service accounts for 26% and retailers account for 13%.(Source: Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to the Broome County Division of Solid Waste Management, food waste is a leading environmental issue on the national scale and at home.

Jessica Gervasi, Recycling Coordinator for the Broome County Division of Solid Waste Management, said wasted food is a huge contributor to our landfills. In order to increase the life of our landfills, she said we have to waste less. “Reducing wasted food is just making sure you’re only making what you need. So if you’re cooking for two or are cooking for four, make sure you’re cooking the right portions or you need to be happy to eat your leftovers,” said Gervasi.

Gervasi said residents can fight food waste in several ways, which include freezing food, planning meals, and checking the fridge before shopping. Gervasi also added not only does throwing away items hurt the environment, it also hurts the pockets.

“With the cost of diesel going up and the cost of food going up, we don’t want to waste that food if we’re spending more at the grocery store for it and food is becoming more scarce... Our grocery stores are less full than they used to be so we need to make sure that we’re using everything that were buying.” said Gervasi.

To learn how to best store various foods, visit savethefood.com.

