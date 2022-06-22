Man rescued from river in Owego

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Owego Police were dispatched to Front and Church streets on the Riverwalk to Aid Owego EMS for a man that fell into the river around 7:16 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said at the scene, officers learned that a 55-year-old man from Corning, N.Y. fell into the river. He was there to fish with his friend. The 55-year-old lost his footing and fell head first down onto the rocks and into the river from the riverwalk, police noted.

“Upon hitting the water the man’s head was underwater and his feet were still on the last boulder on the river’s edge. His friend was able to keep his head above water until he got some footing underneath him,” police said. The man’s friend also called 911.

He was taken to the hospital for further treatment around 8:10 a.m.

The Owego Fire Department assisted police and EMS crews.