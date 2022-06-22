Advertisement

Man rescued from river in Owego

Owego Water Rescue
Owego Water Rescue(Owego Police Department)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Owego Police were dispatched to Front and Church streets on the Riverwalk to Aid Owego EMS for a man that fell into the river around 7:16 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said at the scene, officers learned that a 55-year-old man from Corning, N.Y. fell into the river. He was there to fish with his friend. The 55-year-old lost his footing and fell head first down onto the rocks and into the river from the riverwalk, police noted.

“Upon hitting the water the man’s head was underwater and his feet were still on the last boulder on the river’s edge. His friend was able to keep his head above water until he got some footing underneath him,” police said. The man’s friend also called 911.

He was taken to the hospital for further treatment around 8:10 a.m.

The Owego Fire Department assisted police and EMS crews.

Most Read

Police identify man struck by vehicle in Endicott who later died
Vestal Parkway’s Red Robin staff worked together to save a co-worker after he suffered a stroke...
Finding the Good: Red Robin staff save co-worker’s life
Roundabout near the I-81 on-ramp next to Otsiningo Park
One roundabout completed, one more to go; Town of Dickinson to see bridge completion and new traffic patterns
Tioga County Sheriff investigating death of woman, 62
John Szczecina was fired after he says he accidentally set pumps at 69 cents a gallon at a...
Gas station refuses GoFundMe money to make up for 69 cent gas mistake, fired employee says

Latest News

WBNG partners with National Association of Broadcasters for Ukraine reliefs efforts
Tioga County Sheriff investigating death of woman, 62
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase