One roundabout completed, one more to go; Town of Dickinson to see bridge completion and new traffic patterns

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Traveling on Front Street, it’s no secret that there have been some changes made. According to Region 9 Public Information Specialist with the New York State Department of Transportation, Scott Cook, the $16 million project began in May of 2021 with a new bridge.

“The first part of the process is to replace the bridge with a brand new bridge that is wider and safer for vehicles. It will last about another 75 to 80 years,” said Cook.

In addition to wider lanes, Cook said there will be a pedestrian walkway added to the side as well. Something the former structure did not offer.

“You can ride your bike, you can walk. Once you get over the bridge here coming out of Binghamton into Dickinson, there’s all kinds of restaurants and stores and businesses that you’ll have access to on foot and on bike; rather than trying to ride your bike on the street the way it used to be,” he said.

According to Cook, there will be a total of two roundabouts within the project. One near the I-81 on-ramp next to Ostiningo Park has already been completed.

“It’s a one-lane roundabout” he said. “The important rule to remember is yield to traffic on the roundabout... There’s already someone on the roundabout and you’re approaching it, wait till they get past you. If there’s nobody coming on the roundabout, you’re free to go through.”

Supervisor for the Town of Dickinson, Mike Marinaccio, said in a statement to 12 News that the second roundabout will be installed at the intersection of Front Street and Old Front Street, which is next to the McDonald’s/Speedway gas station.

Cook said utilizing roundabout traffic patterns helps the flow of traffic. “Essentially safety and movement. You’ll notice when the cars come up here this time of day, we’re in the middle of a workday, you don’t see very much waiting at all,” said Cook.

Despite the pandemic, Cook said the project is still on time and on budget. “We’ve had our share of quarantines and people getting sick,” said Cook. “We’ve managed to stay on schedule with most of our projects on schedule and on budget. I think that’s a testament to how this department works.”

For more information on the project, and the difference between a ‘roundabout’ versus a ‘traffic circle’, you can click here.

Concrete barriers, DOT Region 9 Public Information Specialist, Scott Cook said will help protect pedestrians on new bridge walking/ biking path. (WBNG 12 News)