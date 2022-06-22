Advertisement

A quiet start to the day

Calm before the storms
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Flood Watch for Bradford, Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 12 PM Wed. until 1 AM Thu.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms. 0.25″ (1.25″) 70% High 78 (74-88) Wind SE 5-10 mph

Quiet early, but with an approaching cold front, showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast this afternoon and tonight. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible today. Minor flooding (streams, urban areas, flood prone areas) is possible.

There will be a chance of showers Thursday, but the chance of precipitation will decrease through the morning.

Things will quiet down later in the week. With mostly sunny skies, we’ll keep the warmer temperatures in the forecast Friday and Saturday. Another cold front will give us showers for Sunday into Monday.

Most Read

Police identify man struck by vehicle in Endicott who later died
Vestal Parkway’s Red Robin staff worked together to save a co-worker after he suffered a stroke...
Finding the Good: Red Robin staff save co-worker’s life
John Szczecina was fired after he says he accidentally set pumps at 69 cents a gallon at a...
Gas station refuses GoFundMe money to make up for 69 cent gas mistake, fired employee says
Unwanted electronics sitting around? Binghamton residents can recycle them properly this Saturday
Roundabout near the I-81 on-ramp next to Otsiningo Park
One roundabout completed, one more to go; Town of Dickinson to see bridge completion and new traffic patterns

Latest News

SEVERE RISK WEDNESDAY
Monitoring the severe storm risk for Wednesday
WBNG
Summer is here!
Unsettled Tuesday and Wednesday.
Conditions become more unsettled for Tuesday and Wednesday
wbng
Below average temperatures