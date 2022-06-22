A quiet start to the day

Flood Watch for Bradford, Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 12 PM Wed. until 1 AM Thu.

wbng (wbng)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms. 0.25″ (1.25″) 70% High 78 (74-88) Wind SE 5-10 mph

Quiet early, but with an approaching cold front, showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast this afternoon and tonight. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible today. Minor flooding (streams, urban areas, flood prone areas) is possible.

There will be a chance of showers Thursday, but the chance of precipitation will decrease through the morning.

Things will quiet down later in the week. With mostly sunny skies, we’ll keep the warmer temperatures in the forecast Friday and Saturday. Another cold front will give us showers for Sunday into Monday.