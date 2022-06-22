Registration open for Inaugural 5-4-5 Fundraiser for Charities 5 Mile Run /5K Walk

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Lace up your running shoes to support local charities.

Empire Road Race Series Executive Director Tom Ryan said the 5-4-5 Fundraiser for Charities 5 Mile Run & 5K Walk will benefit five local charities.

“This year we created a new event to raise awareness and fund for five absolutely fantastic charities,” Ryan said. “Mom’s House, A Room to Heal, Habitat for Humanity Broome County, Mercy House and Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton.

The 5-4-5 Fundraiser for Charities 5 Mile Run & 5K Walk will be held July 30 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The run and walk will start on Beethoven Street on the westside of Binghamton and finish at Abel’s Pub for a post-race party.

“The walk has no competitive element to it that’s just the social thing take a good walk,” Ryan said. “On the running side we will award prizes to those who finished in the top three men and women and then we will identify the top 10 men and women based on their age and how well they ran.”

There is both an in-person and virtual option for the 5 Mile Run.

Registration for the 5-mile run is $40 and the 5K walk is $30.

Registration ends July 23 at midnight.

“You can even make a donation to the event if you do not have time or the ability to do the walk,” Ryan said. “There’s also a link on our website for volunteers, we’ll need about 80 volunteers to put this thing on so the more the merrier.”