Tioga County Sheriff investigating death of woman, 62

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Jun. 22, 2022
TIOGA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Tioga County sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased as Laurie Hawthorne, 62, of 184 Campville Hill Rd. in the Town of Tioga, N.Y.

The investigation is concentrated on the dates of June 1 through 19. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 607-687-1010.

The sheriff’s office told 12 News it could not provide more details.

