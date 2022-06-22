You Ask, We Answer: Underpasses, Goudey Station and the Endicott Kmart plaza

(WBNG) -- For this edition of ‘You Ask, We Answer,’ 12 News got answers from the office of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, Town of Union Supervisor and Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson.

The first question is, “Do you know who is responsible for maintaining the railroad underpasses in the area? Several of them are quite the eyesore with peeling paint and metal railings falling apart as well as concrete pillars falling apart.”

According to the office of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, the underpasses are owned by the railroads that use them, which are governed by federal regulations. Municipalities are often unable to do anything to the underpasses without approval from the railroad.

The next question is, “When will the Goudey Station be demolished?”

According to the Town of Union Supervisor, details are limited but there has been a disagreement between the owners of the property and the firm hired to do the demolition which has caused a delay. 12 News is still working on finding a date as to when demolition could be completed but there is no date for now.

And lastly, “What is happening with the Endicott Kmart? It has sat empty for many years at this point.”

According to Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson, an electric wholesale distribution center is in the works to take over the building but they are waiting to hear back on certain grants to help.

Also in the shopping plaza, The Crooked Mouth Brewery will be taking over the former Pat Mitchel site as it has already applied for a village permit.

