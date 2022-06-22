Advertisement

You Ask, We Answer: Underpasses, Goudey Station and the Endicott Kmart plaza

Who is responsible for underpasses in the area?
Who is responsible for underpasses in the area?(wbng)
By Jack Cooper
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- For this edition of ‘You Ask, We Answer,’ 12 News got answers from the office of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, Town of Union Supervisor and Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson.

The first question is, “Do you know who is responsible for maintaining the railroad underpasses in the area? Several of them are quite the eyesore with peeling paint and metal railings falling apart as well as concrete pillars falling apart.”

According to the office of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, the underpasses are owned by the railroads that use them, which are governed by federal regulations. Municipalities are often unable to do anything to the underpasses without approval from the railroad.

The next question is, “When will the Goudey Station be demolished?”

According to the Town of Union Supervisor, details are limited but there has been a disagreement between the owners of the property and the firm hired to do the demolition which has caused a delay. 12 News is still working on finding a date as to when demolition could be completed but there is no date for now.

And lastly, “What is happening with the Endicott Kmart? It has sat empty for many years at this point.”

According to Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson, an electric wholesale distribution center is in the works to take over the building but they are waiting to hear back on certain grants to help.

Also in the shopping plaza, The Crooked Mouth Brewery will be taking over the former Pat Mitchel site as it has already applied for a village permit.

Do you have a question about our community? Send an email to weanswer@wbng.com or send a message to Jack Cooper on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Tune in every Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the latest edition of You Ask, We Answer.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man struck by vehicle in Endicott who later died
Vestal Parkway’s Red Robin staff worked together to save a co-worker after he suffered a stroke...
Finding the Good: Red Robin staff save co-worker’s life
John Szczecina was fired after he says he accidentally set pumps at 69 cents a gallon at a...
Gas station refuses GoFundMe money to make up for 69 cent gas mistake, fired employee says
Roundabout near the I-81 on-ramp next to Otsiningo Park
One roundabout completed, one more to go; Town of Dickinson to see bridge completion and new traffic patterns
Unwanted electronics sitting around? Binghamton residents can recycle them properly this Saturday

Latest News

Great Race Rally cruises through Binghamton for first time since 2011
Lee A. Wiegand was just 20 years old when he lost his life in Iraq while serving in the...
Great Bend’s ‘Lee Wiegand Memorial Park’ to undergo major renovations
Max Scherzer strikes out 6 in rehab start, as Ponies drop Tuesday night matchup to Reading 7-6
A United Nations report released on Thursday, March 4, 2021 estimates 17% of the food produced...
Listed here: How you can reduce waste, save money