Broome County Health Department gearing up to provide COVID vaccine to children as young as 6 months old

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- Last weekend, the CDC approved kids as young as 6 months old to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

Allison Holleran Public Health Educator for the Broome County Health Department said although COVID cases have lowered, young children are still highly at risk.

“Actually COVID is the 5th leading cause in deaths to children ages 1-4, so we consider it very important for parents to consider having their child vaccinated at this age group cause it can prevent any hospitalizations and death” Said Allison Holleran.

She said with the CDC approving the shot from both Pfizer and Moderna for young children, they will now have protection that could prevent long term affects caused by the COVID 19 infection.

She said as of now the Health Department is waiting to receive the vaccines which will arrive in a few weeks. She said they are currently making plans to administer the vaccines to children in the community.

“We will be administering them here we have nurse and nurse practitioners here that will be giving out the vaccine if parents want to come right to the health department to have their child receive the vaccine” Said Allison Holleran.

She added, just like adult its likely kids will experience side affects.

“Both formulations for both babies and toddlers are much milder than the adult version, so this will come with a much tamer side affect as a result side affects are common with any vaccine you child receives so it may be unpleasant for your child for the first 24 to 48 hours. But its also a sign that the vaccine is working and that your child’s immune system is revving up” Said Allison Holleran.

She said she encourages parents and caregivers who have any questions to contact their child’s primary health provider to learn the benefits of vaccines

