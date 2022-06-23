Broome County Office of Aging Speaks on the issue of elder abuse

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- According to Broome County Office of Aging, elder abuse is a serious problem in the United States and is more common then many may know.

Courtney Wheeler, aging service coordinator for Broome County Office of Aging said elderly abuse comes in different forms.

“It can be abuse from another person financial exploitation, physical abuse, sexual abuse emotional abuse, neglect and it also can be in the form of self neglect as well where a senior is neglecting their own needs” Said Courtney Wheeler.

She said, 1 in 10 people ages 60 and older who live at home face these problems and often times people do not realize the importance of elder abuse.

“I think that the importance of knowing what elder abuse is if you are concerned about a senior or older adult in our community, you can always call us here at the office for aging and we can reach out to that person to see how we can help them. I think often people don’t realize how serious their situation is until someone points it out to them” said Courtney Wheeler.

She said if someone is concern about the well being of a seniors there are certain signs they should look for.

“Some signs that ill show that someone is a victim of elder abuse would be bruising, someone being a little bit more hesitant to be social, kind of isolating themselves and being nervous around their caregivers or their abusers or being able to pay bills they used to pay” Said Courtney Wheeler.

Wheeler said if you witness elderly abuse please report it to Broome County Protective Services for adults or your local police station.

