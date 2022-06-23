Early rain for some of us

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. Mainly early. 0-.50″ 40% High 70 (66-74) Wind S 5-10 G15 mph

wbng (wbng)

A slow moving cold front will give us clouds and showers today. Most precipitation will be east of I-81. The chance of showers will decrease through the morning. We could have a few showers this evening with mostly cloudy skies.

Things will quiet down Friday and into the weekend. High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies. With this, warmer temperatures are in the forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll be dry during the day Sunday, but as a cold front moves in, we’ll have showers Sunday evening into Monday.

Pleasant weather Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sun and mild temperatures.