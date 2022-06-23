Gillibrand calls on lawmakers to extend health care coverage under American Rescue Plan

(WBNG) -- Millions of Americans could lose their health care coverage in just a few months.

The Affordable Care Act premium tax credits from the American Rescue Plan are set to expire. The premium tax credits were established to make private health care coverage affordable during the COVID-19 pandemic when millions of Americans lost their jobs.

On Thursday, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called on lawmakers to extend the coverage.

“Americas deserve a stable care market that provides access to high-quality and affordable coverage for all,” Gillibrand said. “This means Congress has a responsibility to extend the American Rescue Plan extension of the premium tax credits so that millions of Americans don’t lose their health insurance.”

The American Rescue Plan granted 2.8 million more consumers access to premium tax credits in 2022, contributing to 5.8 million enrollees entering the marketplace since the start of the Biden Administration.