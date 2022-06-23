Gus Macker Tournament looking for volunteers

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- With just over two weeks until the Gus Macker Tournament in Norwich, organizers are looking to members of the public for help.

Due to the size of the event, one organizer Jamey Mullen said they will need help in the many different aspects of the event. Everything from setting up the basketball hoops and courts, to registration, and even refereeing.

For those interested in helping to referee, Mullen said they are looking for those who are already certified, have experience, or meet the knowledge level, of a referee in basketball.

For more information on the Gus Macker Tournament click here.

For more information on how you can get involved as a volunteer, you can contact Tom Revoir at trevoir@norwichymca.org or call 607-336-9622