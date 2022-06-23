Advertisement

Life Choices Center to host FREE Community Giveaway

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Are you in need of clothing and various supplies for babies or young children? If so, Life Choices Center is hosting a free Community Giveaway Event.

Life Choices Center Executive Director Michelle Brown said in light of the economy and inflation Life Choices Center is doing what it can to help families in need.

“We’ve been so incredibly overwhelmed with the generosity of the community by donating new and gently used clothing and baby items,” Brown said. “We’ve also had some resources given to us to be able to purchase new items such as strollers, equipment and toys and any resources that families may need for raising their raising their newborn, infant and child.”

Each family that attends will be given one reusable shopping tote that can be filled with whatever items they need. Some large items including furniture and toys are also available on a limited basis.

“We are also collaborating with a few other agencies that will be on-site that will be able to share their information about their programs and services that may be useful to them,” Brown said.

Local agencies include Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Career Bound Broome County, Lourdes ACEs and Mothers & Babies.

The free Community Giveaway Event will be held on June 25 at Life Choices Center at 93 Oak St. in Binghamton.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is first come-first served.

