Man charged with murder for death of 62-year-old woman

TIOGA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for murder Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said John R. Prentice Jr., 40, of Owego was charged with murder in the second degree in connection to the death of Laurie Hawthorne, 62, of Tioga, N.Y.

On June 19, deputies were called to 184 Cambell Hill Rd. in the Town of Tioga after a report of a deceased woman found inside of a home. The sheriff’s office said Hawthorne’s body had two gunshot wounds.

Prentice Jr. was brought to the Tioga County Jail Division to await CAP Court Arraignment.