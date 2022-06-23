Mark Your Calendars: Girl Scout Summer Camp Amahami 2022

DEPOSIT (WBNG) -- Enjoy summer at Camp Amahami.

Camp Amahami is a Girl Scout Resident Camp located in the foothills of the Catskill Mountains.

Girl Scout Camp Amahami Director Eileen Tallmadge said Camp Amahami is a 450-acre camp with a private lake, dining hall and fire tower.

“Kids live out in units where they get to interact with their friends and help plan the activities that they’re going to do,” Tallmadge said.

Tallmadge said there is also a specialist in the STEM lab providing various activities for campers to enjoy.

“Our programs start on July 10 and run through Aug. 5 they start Sunday and run through Friday and we have spaces in all of our weeks,” Tallmadge said.

Customer Engagement Manager Nicki Barnard said nonscouts are welcome and registration can be done online or over the phone at 1-800-943-4414.

“We can answer general questions maybe you have some questions about bunking or a packing list,” Barnard said.

Barnard, who is a mother of a camper said Camp Amahami is a great opportunity for children to become independent and spend some time outdoors.

“There is great staff that will guide them through all sorts of fun things at camp.” Barnard said. “It’s a great way to get unplugged for the summer leave your phones and tablets at home and become independent and have some fun.”

Tallmadge said all counselors attend a week of pre-camp training before campers arrive.

“We have some counselors who are graduating from High School that are very eager to get out there as well as some very experienced people who will be at camp,” Tallmadge said.

Camp Amahami details can be found here.